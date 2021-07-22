Man arrested after leaving disabled wife in truck so long she stuck to seat

A 51-year-old local man was arrested Saturday for allegedly leaving his disabled wife in their vehicle for five days.

Michael Redmon, of Frankfort, who is his wife’s caretaker, is charged with first-degree criminal abuse, a Class C felony.

According to the arrest citation, his disabled wife asked to be taken to the hospital on July 12, but instead Redmon left her in the couple’s truck and refused to take her out.

On Saturday, Redmon drove his wife to Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Hospital staff required the assistance of Frankfort EMS to get her out of the truck because she was in the vehicle so long that “she was sticking to the seat,” authorities said.

Redmon is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.