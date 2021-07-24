Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Mississippi

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 23 had reached 610,233 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 19, 2021. In Mississippi, 43.6% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.8% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Leake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.9% (6,820 fully vaccinated)

— 31.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.3% (2,640 fully vaccinated)

— 14.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (74 total deaths)

— 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,095 (2,756 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#49. Panola County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.1% (10,296 fully vaccinated)

— 31.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.8% (3,953 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (112 total deaths)

— 58.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,723 (4,692 total cases)

— 21.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#48. Prentiss County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (7,584 fully vaccinated)

— 30.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.4% (3,260 fully vaccinated)

— 13.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 247 (62 total deaths)

— 19.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,578 (2,909 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#47. Covington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.3% (5,647 fully vaccinated)

— 30.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (2,371 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (83 total deaths)

— 115.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,735 (2,746 total cases)

— 30.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#46. Tunica County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.4% (2,929 fully vaccinated)

— 30.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (915 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (27 total deaths)

— 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,389 (1,097 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#45. Scott County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.5% (8,569 fully vaccinated)

— 30.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (3,297 fully vaccinated)

— 6.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (74 total deaths)

— 27.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,545 (3,247 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#44. Clay County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.7% (5,922 fully vaccinated)

— 29.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 67.6% (2,466 fully vaccinated)

— 16.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (54 total deaths)

— 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,867 (1,906 total cases)

— 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#43. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (26,389 fully vaccinated)

— 29.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.2% (9,092 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (177 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,022 (10,271 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#42. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (2,384 fully vaccinated)

— 29.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (990 fully vaccinated)

— 24.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (23 total deaths)

— 44.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,085 (855 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#41. Benton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.3% (2,588 fully vaccinated)

— 28.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (1,042 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (25 total deaths)

— 46.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,544 (1,036 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#40. Jasper County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.6% (5,177 fully vaccinated)

— 27.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.3% (2,221 fully vaccinated)

— 19.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (48 total deaths)

— 41.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,679 (2,241 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#39. Coahoma County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.2% (7,128 fully vaccinated)

— 26.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (2,531 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (84 total deaths)

— 83.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,809 (3,055 total cases)

— 22.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#38. Chickasaw County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.3% (5,530 fully vaccinated)

— 25.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.3% (2,319 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (60 total deaths)

— 69.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,542 (2,145 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#37. Webster County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.5% (3,147 fully vaccinated)

— 25.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.4% (1,433 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (32 total deaths)

— 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,962 (1,159 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#36. Quitman County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.6% (2,216 fully vaccinated)

— 25.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 65.2% (802 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (19 total deaths)

— 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,250 (832 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#35. Pike County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.7% (12,855 fully vaccinated)

— 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (5,101 fully vaccinated)

— 9.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (111 total deaths)

— 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,746 (3,436 total cases)

— 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#34. Winston County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (5,918 fully vaccinated)

— 24.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.1% (2,618 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (84 total deaths)

— 126.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,999 (2,334 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#33. Marshall County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.1% (11,694 fully vaccinated)

— 24.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (4,381 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (106 total deaths)

— 44.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,093 (4,621 total cases)

— 16.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#32. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.2% (14,582 fully vaccinated)

— 23.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.8% (5,476 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (139 total deaths)

— 53.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,446 (5,465 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#31. Attala County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.4% (6,072 fully vaccinated)

— 23.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.4% (2,736 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (73 total deaths)

— 94.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,951 (2,172 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#30. DeSoto County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.6% (62,063 fully vaccinated)

— 22.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (17,540 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 150 (277 total deaths)

— 27.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,239 (22,635 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#29. Grenada County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (7,104 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.0% (2,783 fully vaccinated)

— 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 424 (88 total deaths)

— 104.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,742 (2,645 total cases)

— 12.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#28. Monroe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (12,116 fully vaccinated)

— 21.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.7% (5,196 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 389 (137 total deaths)

— 87.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,974 (4,221 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#27. Lowndes County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (20,251 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.7% (7,121 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 256 (150 total deaths)

— 23.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,337 (6,643 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#26. Copiah County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (9,698 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (3,621 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (66 total deaths)

— 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,921 (3,065 total cases)

— 3.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#25. Newton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.6% (7,274 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.0% (3,049 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 305 (64 total deaths)

— 47.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,009 (2,524 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#24. Lauderdale County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (25,988 fully vaccinated)

— 19.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (9,460 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (243 total deaths)

— 58.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,905 (7,342 total cases)

— 12.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#23. Harrison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (73,681 fully vaccinated)

— 18.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.3% (23,844 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (322 total deaths)

— 25.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,126 (18,989 total cases)

— 19.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#22. Rankin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (55,141 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.5% (17,639 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 184 (285 total deaths)

— 11.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,301 (14,442 total cases)

— 17.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#21. Clarke County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (5,517 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.8% (2,359 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (80 total deaths)

— 148.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,563 (1,797 total cases)

— 2.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#20. Claiborne County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.5% (3,191 fully vaccinated)

— 18.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.4% (1,101 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (31 total deaths)

— 66.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,515 (1,035 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#19. Adams County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (11,033 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (4,378 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (87 total deaths)

— 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,618 (3,259 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#18. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (3,546 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (1,529 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 450 (44 total deaths)

— 117.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,279 (1,298 total cases)

— 17.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#17. Sunflower County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (9,141 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.1% (2,745 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 370 (93 total deaths)

— 78.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,556 (3,404 total cases)

— 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#16. Humphreys County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (2,950 fully vaccinated)

— 16.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.6% (1,023 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (33 total deaths)

— 97.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,153 (980 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#15. Lawrence County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (4,662 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.8% (2,057 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 207 (26 total deaths)

— 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,655 (1,341 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#14. Noxubee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.4% (3,897 fully vaccinated)

— 14.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.4% (1,376 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 336 (35 total deaths)

— 62.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,422 (1,294 total cases)

— 10.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#13. Oktibbeha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (18,729 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.7% (4,747 fully vaccinated)

— 2.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (98 total deaths)

— 4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,494 (4,708 total cases)

— 15.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#12. Lamar County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.6% (24,429 fully vaccinated)

— 11.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 89.3% (8,127 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 139 (88 total deaths)

— 32.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,257 (6,497 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#11. Holmes County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (6,604 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.5% (2,202 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (74 total deaths)

— 110.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,329 (1,927 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#10. Warren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (17,653 fully vaccinated)

— 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (6,045 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (122 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,013 (4,544 total cases)

— 11.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#9. Hinds County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.0% (90,473 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.4% (27,223 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 185 (429 total deaths)

— 10.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,461 (21,935 total cases)

— 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#8. Sharkey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.3% (1,699 fully vaccinated)

— 9.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (642 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 417 (18 total deaths)

— 101.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,826 (511 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#7. Bolivar County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (12,466 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.4% (4,165 fully vaccinated)

— 2.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (134 total deaths)

— 111.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,891 (4,867 total cases)

— 40.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#6. Leflore County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (11,717 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 86.1% (3,575 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (125 total deaths)

— 114.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,557 (3,539 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#5. Lafayette County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (22,639 fully vaccinated)

— 3.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.1% (5,487 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 230 (124 total deaths)

— 11.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,807 (6,378 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#4. Wilkinson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.9% (3,790 fully vaccinated)

— 0.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.4% (1,312 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (32 total deaths)

— 79.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,250 (712 total cases)

— 26.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#3. Yalobusha County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (5,380 fully vaccinated)

— 1.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 87.9% (2,238 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 330 (40 total deaths)

— 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,949 (1,689 total cases)

— 23.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#2. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (3,134 fully vaccinated)

— 2.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.2% (938 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 401 (28 total deaths)

— 93.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,528 (666 total cases)

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#1. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (48,650 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 91.9% (13,535 fully vaccinated)

— 13.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 214 (227 total deaths)

— 3.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,878 (10,498 total cases)

— 12.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi