Mississippi police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man, involved in weekend homicide
Published 5:29 am Monday, July 26, 2021
Law enforcement in North Mississippi are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man that was involved in a weekend homicide.
The Lee County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Sunday that deputies are looking for Bradley King, 54, after deputies responded to reports of a dead body in a residence on Saturday.
King is described as a white male, approximately 5’8” with medium length brown hair and blue eyes. In the Facebook post, officials say that King is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Few details were released about the incident during the weekend, but a full press release is expected today, the post said.
Anyone with information about King and his whereabouts are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 662-432-2612 or 662-432-2613 or to call 911.