Mississippi reports more new COVID-19 coronavirus cases this weekend than in entire months of April, May and June

Published 8:51 am Monday, August 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to accelerate over the weeks as new case numbers soared to near-record highs, the state reported Monday.

Mississippi reported nearly 7,000 new cases over the weekend, which would include new cases found Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 6,912 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 365,061.

Mississippi has been seeing a steep incline in cases since early July. Monday’s weekend report of 6,912 new cases, by comparison, is more than the total numbers of case reported each month in the months of April, May and June. In addition, with only a week’s worth of data collected August’s total new cases have nearly eclipsed the entire month of July.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21         59,185
February ’21         19,794
March ’21         10,351
April ’21           6,754
May ’21           5,931
June ’21           4,051
July ’21         21,741
August ’21 (MTD)         21,556

MSDH reported 28 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,649.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday morning, approximately 39% of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 33% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared to 2,366 on Monday, the highest level since January 11 and third-highest level since the pandemic began.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,020 with Monday’s update. It was the highest level since January 20.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3602 90 83 17
Alcorn 3726 75 130 20
Amite 1443 43 * 57 9
Attala 2410 74 180 36
Benton 1109 25 46 10
Bolivar 5131 134 236 33
Calhoun 1884 33 36 6
Carroll 1300 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2287 60 60 15
Choctaw 861 19 10 0
Claiborne 1079 31 46 9
Clarke 1960 80 123 31
Clay 2124 55 40 5
Coahoma 3217 86 129 12
Copiah 3399 69 97 12
Covington 3189 84 140 39
De Soto 24090 286 113 24
Forrest 9704 163 263 53
Franklin 905 24 41 5
George 3014 52 61 9
Greene 1501 35 55 6
Grenada 2788 88 154 32
Hancock 4638 88 70 14
Harrison 22765 339 501 72
Hinds 25501 458 823 135
Holmes 2094 74 104 20
Humphreys 1039 33 34 9
Issaquena 178 6 0 0
Itawamba 3264 82 135 24
Jackson 16819 259 245 36
Jasper 2441 48 44 2
Jefferson 742 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1272 34 9 1
Jones 9690 173 224 42
Kemper 1085 30 44 9
Lafayette 6814 126 187 55
Lamar 7816 91 54 12
Lauderdale 8688 244 456 102
Lawrence 1517 26 27 2
Leake 3024 77 92 16
Lee 11317 180 223 43
Leflore 3776 125 239 55
Lincoln 4300 116 198 40
Lowndes 7501 152 262 63
Madison 11512 232 400 70
Marion 3033 83 160 24
Marshall 4871 106 65 15
Monroe 4506 138 190 55
Montgomery 1373 44 54 9
Neshoba 4816 181 209 59
Newton 2801 64 87 15
Noxubee 1396 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 5231 98 222 36
Panola 4878 112 104 15
Pearl River 5700 158 199 40
Perry 1408 38 23 8
Pike 3887 115 136 37
Pontotoc 4639 74 86 13
Prentiss 3140 63 99 15
Quitman 887 19 0 0
Rankin 16447 297 466 64
Scott 3585 77 116 18
Sharkey 528 18 45 8
Simpson 3369 93 160 20
Smith 1900 37 68 8
Stone 2529 38 85 14
Sunflower 3569 95 123 20
Tallahatchie 1880 43 50 7
Tate 3600 88 80 19
Tippah 3288 70 120 14
Tishomingo 2457 70 102 27
Tunica 1185 27 18 2
Union 4520 79 131 23
Walthall 1573 49 69 13
Warren 4925 128 169 38
Washington 5769 140 193 41
Wayne 2972 46 77 11
Webster 1289 32 61 12
Wilkinson 816 33 * 25 5
Winston 2444 85 130 39
Yalobusha 1787 41 82 22
Yazoo 3547 77 149 20
Total 365,061 7,649 10,751 2,014

