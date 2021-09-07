New coronavirus case weekly average drops as Labor Day holiday impacts test result reporting

Published 9:02 am Tuesday, September 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropped Tuesday as the number of cases reported in the last 24 hours dropped significantly, likely related to the Labor Day holiday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 704 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 453,348, meaning that more than 15 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

MSDH reported 26 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 8,685. That was the largest number of deaths reported on a single day. More than half of the deaths reported Tuesday actually occurred in the past with at least 49 occurring in the month of August which were identified through death certificate research, the state reporting.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, only 39 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 52 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,337 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,592 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4101 109 87 18
Alcorn 4820 81 130 20
Amite 1850 49 57 9
Attala 3108 82 187 36
Benton 1329 27 47 10
Bolivar 5798 140 237 33
Calhoun 2480 37 36 6
Carroll 1540 35 52 11
Chickasaw 2692 62 61 15
Choctaw 1184 24 11 0
Claiborne 1224 33 46 9
Clarke 2625 84 133 31
Clay 2740 67 41 5
Coahoma 3750 93 133 12
Copiah 4022 79 102 13
Covington 3939 89 142 39
De Soto 28440 318 120 26
Forrest 12584 212 283 60
Franklin 1106 26 41 5
George 4262 64 62 9
Greene 1951 41 57 6
Grenada 3367 96 154 32
Hancock 6794 99 72 15
Harrison 30728 430 524 75
Hinds 29947 545 841 137
Holmes 2510 82 106 20
Humphreys 1185 35 34 9
Issaquena 186 6 0 0
Itawamba 4163 89 135 24
Jackson 21996 314 274 38
Jasper 3009 58 45 2
Jefferson 847 32 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1589 40 9 1
Jones 12570 205 227 43
Kemper 1321 36 49 10
Lafayette 7732 131 192 55
Lamar 9728 115 55 12
Lauderdale 10943 283 472 104
Lawrence 1961 30 27 2
Leake 3793 80 94 16
Lee 13850 203 223 43
Leflore 4294 137 239 55
Lincoln 5037 123 200 40
Lowndes 9738 165 269 64
Madison 13625 259 415 71
Marion 3862 95 161 24
Marshall 5671 115 65 15
Monroe 6071 155 191 55
Montgomery 1629 48 54 9
Neshoba 6181 192 212 59
Newton 3453 68 87 15
Noxubee 1675 37 38 6
Oktibbeha 6529 114 229 36
Panola 5835 115 103 15
Pearl River 8282 187 210 42
Perry 1872 48 24 9
Pike 5158 125 136 37
Pontotoc 5712 88 86 13
Prentiss 4138 71 101 15
Quitman 988 21 0 0
Rankin 20547 339 480 68
Scott 4257 87 116 19
Sharkey 599 20 45 8
Simpson 4081 106 159 20
Smith 2331 44 72 8
Stone 3305 49 86 14
Sunflower 3978 102 124 20
Tallahatchie 2099 46 50 7
Tate 4030 93 80 19
Tippah 4158 78 120 14
Tishomingo 3073 83 103 28
Tunica 1423 32 18 2
Union 5442 85 132 23
Walthall 1955 54 69 14
Warren 6178 150 173 38
Washington 6492 143 193 41
Wayne 4045 60 80 13
Webster 1823 38 63 12
Wilkinson 968 34 25 5
Winston 2919 89 130 39
Yalobusha 2094 46 82 22
Yazoo 4037 83 149 20
Total 453,348 8,685 11,008 2,052

