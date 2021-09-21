An $80,000 Mississippi Lottery winner is still out there. Is it you?

The clock is ticking for the winner of $80,000 in the Mississippi Match 5 lottery.

The jackpot from the Thursday, Sept. 6, drawing hasn’t been claimed, Mississippi Lottery officials say.

The ticket was purchased at Express Way 2 at 1810 Delaware Avenue in McComb.

MLC officials said the winning numbers from that evening were 4-11-21-23-31.

The player has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.