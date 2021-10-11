At south Mississippi church, members can give cryptocurrency

A south Mississippi church is allowing parishioners to give offering or pay tithes using cryptocurrency.

Back Bay Baptist Church in St. Martin launched the new method of giving late last month, WLOX-TV reported.

The church takes seven different assets: Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD coin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Die, and Bitcoin cash.

The church still accepts traditional forms of currency, Pastor Adam Bennett said. But he sees cryptocurrency as being the future of currency transactions.