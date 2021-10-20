Mississippi inmate reportedly killed in jail area known for being low on staff, having cell doors that do not work and other poor conditions

An inmate in a Mississippi jail has died after being assaulted by two other detainees, authorities say.

Hinds County Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler told news outlets Tuesday that Michael Richardson was attacked Monday inside the general population area of the Raymond Detention Center.

Crisler said a preliminary report indicated Richardson had a “medical episode” after he was assaulted, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Crisler said he does not think weapons were used. The coroner and state medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The identities of the two detainees accused in the attack were not immediately released. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

Crisler said most of the cell doors do not lock in Pod A of the jail, which means detainees gather in the general population area.

WLBT-TV reported that for the past two years, monitors appointed by a federal judge have criticized the conditions of Pod A, saying that staffing was “so low that, on occasion, the only officer present is stationed in the control room.” The monitors also found some damaged cells had been welded shut rather than repaired. Inmates would fill the cells with trash, creating breeding grounds for mice and other vermin.