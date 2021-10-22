Mississippi coronavirus cases continue to fall, state reports

Published 10:37 pm Friday, October 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported Friday that new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to slowly fall.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 389 new coronavirus cases were found over the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 501,097, meaning that nearly 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 298 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 13 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 9,990.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 57 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 472 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 488 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4587 119 88 18
Alcorn 5669 101 130 20
Amite 2051 56 57 9
Attala 3315 89 189 36
Benton 1488 38 47 10
Bolivar 6317 148 239 33
Calhoun 2794 46 44 7
Carroll 1691 38 52 11
Chickasaw 3003 67 61 15
Choctaw 1334 26 12 0
Claiborne 1327 37 46 9
Clarke 2924 94 133 32
Clay 3080 76 41 5
Coahoma 4160 105 138 13
Copiah 4485 92 104 14
Covington 4288 94 142 39
De Soto 32117 403 124 26
Forrest 13453 251 283 60
Franklin 1202 28 41 5
George 4968 79 73 9
Greene 2193 48 57 6
Grenada 3707 108 156 32
Hancock 7732 127 72 15
Harrison 34338 538 532 77
Hinds 31939 628 852 139
Holmes 2679 87 109 20
Humphreys 1295 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4636 105 135 24
Jackson 24494 382 284 41
Jasper 3299 65 46 2
Jefferson 945 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1717 43 9 1
Jones 13851 242 237 43
Kemper 1419 41 50 10
Lafayette 8550 140 199 56
Lamar 10521 135 56 12
Lauderdale 11991 317 481 107
Lawrence 2129 40 27 2
Leake 4082 88 99 17
Lee 15543 235 225 43
Leflore 4658 144 240 55
Lincoln 5436 135 205 40
Lowndes 11050 188 280 66
Madison 14581 280 416 72
Marion 4226 108 162 24
Marshall 6467 134 69 17
Monroe 6777 177 191 55
Montgomery 1796 56 64 10
Neshoba 6637 206 228 60
Newton 3817 79 87 15
Noxubee 1867 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7146 131 270 39
Panola 6531 131 103 15
Pearl River 9533 237 210 42
Perry 2055 56 24 9
Pike 5820 152 174 43
Pontotoc 6664 102 86 13
Prentiss 4672 81 101 15
Quitman 1064 28 0 0
Rankin 21995 390 492 69
Scott 4728 98 116 19
Sharkey 641 20 45 8
Simpson 4446 116 161 20
Smith 2640 50 72 8
Stone 3603 64 88 14
Sunflower 4239 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2280 51 50 7
Tate 4588 111 80 19
Tippah 4692 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3597 92 103 28
Tunica 1598 39 19 3
Union 6028 94 132 23
Walthall 2187 63 69 14
Warren 6694 176 174 38
Washington 7438 158 202 41
Wayne 4397 72 80 13
Webster 2029 46 67 14
Wilkinson 1051 39 25 6
Winston 3142 91 131 39
Yalobusha 2340 47 82 22
Yazoo 4441 87 152 20
Total 501,097 9,990 11,281 2,089

More News

Southern Miss to join Sun Belt Conference, source says

Mississippi’s tiniest museum never closes, requires no tickets and offers enormous experiences for all ages

Police: Man shot while driving down street in Mississippi’s Capital City, crashes car, later dies at hospital

Three arrested on child cruelty charges in investigation of child care facility that serves Mississippi River communities

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article