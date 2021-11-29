Tennessee deputies find accused teenage car thieves hiding in trash cans

Published 9:55 pm Monday, November 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Two accused Tennessee car thieves were captured after police found them hiding inside trash cans, police said.

Shelby County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office deputies were patrolling Sunday when they spotted a car that had been reported stolen.

As they attempted to stop the vehicle, the car crashed and three juveniles inside fled the scene.

Deputies quickly located and arrested one suspect and eventually found two others hiding inside trash cans nearby.

Deputies said they located an AR-style semi-automatic rifle from one of the suspects.

Two 14-year-olds and one 17-year-old were arrested. They were charged with property theft and evading arrest. One was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

