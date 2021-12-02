Mississippi police: Madison man arrested for sexual battery in Oxford

Published 2:41 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021

By Oxford Eagle staff

On October 15th, 2021, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report about a sexual assault that occurred at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Old Taylor Road.

Upon investigation, James Leslie Hardin II, 23, of Madison, Mississippi, was charged with Sexual Battery.

Hardin was taken into custody on November 30th and issued a $10,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

The Oxford Police Department would also like to share these resources for anybody that’s been a victim of sexual violence:

  • Family Crisis Service at 662-234-9929
  • University students can contact Shelli Poole at 662-915-1059
  • Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400

