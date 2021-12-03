Mississippi man sentenced to for possession of firearms for drug trafficking crimes

By Magnolia State Live

A Jackson man was sentenced today to 60 months in prison for possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Javarius Jones, 20, was taken into custody on January 24, 2020, during the execution of a search warrant by law enforcement officers from the FBI, Jackson Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.  Several hundred grams of marijuana, multiple firearms, ammunition, and cash were seized from the residence.

Jones pled guilty on August 12, 2021, to possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

The FBI, the Jackson Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles W. Kirkham prosecuted the case.

 

