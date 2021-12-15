Person walking along on tracks killed after being hit by train on Mississippi Gulf Coast

The death of a person hit by a train along the Mississippi Gulf Coast is under investigation.

Police officers in Ocean Spring responded to the report of a person being hit by a train Wednesday afternoon near Cherokee Glenn.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the deceased victim, according to WLOX News in Biloxi.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the victim was seen walking eastbound on the railroad tracks as a train approached traveling westbound.

The train reportedly went into emergency mode when the victim did not respond to warnings. The train came to a stop after hitting the victim.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The Ocean Springs Police Department and CSX are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with any information should call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.