Man at Mississippi hotel reportedly robbed at gunpoint. Police investigating incident, searching for suspect.

Published 6:22 am Tuesday, January 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are searching for a man who reportedly robbed a man at a Vicksburg hotel at gunpoint and made away with an undetermined amount of cash Monday afternoon.

According to police reports, a 19-year-old man told police he was at the Deluxe Inn in the front parking lot at about 4:40 p.m. when a man approached his car, opened the driver’s side door and pointed a gun at him, demanding everything he had.

The man did everything the suspect asked and the suspect fled with the money he had in a bag.

The case remains under investigation and detectives are still interviewing the victim and collecting more information.

This is a developing story.

