Driver of 18-wheeler leads officers on chase, flips vehicle on interstate

Published 7:16 am Thursday, January 13, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The driver of an 18-wheeler reportedly led Mississippi police in a chase Wednesday night before flipping his vehicle on the interstate.

WLBT in Jackson reports that officers with the Brandon Police Department had stopped the driver of the 18-wheeler for a traffic violation.

The driver of the 18-wheeler reportedly became non-compliant during the traffic stop and attempted to assault the officer. An attempt to stun the driver with a Taser failed and the driver reportedly led officers on a chase.

At the I-20 and Highway 49 exit, the driver flipped the 18-wheeler.

According to reports, the driver received minor injuries in the accident and did not need medical attention.

Officers with the Brandon Police Department are unsure as to why the driver fled. Inspection of the truck that was carrying concrete blocks did not turn up anything suspicious, officers said.

The driver has been charged with a traffic violation, resisting arrest and felony fleeing.

 

 

More News

Police: Mississippi woman charged with murder of girlfriend at Georgia motel

Man originally charged with felony child abuse, now charged with capital murder in 3-year-old boy’s death.

Medical marijuana proposal moves to Mississippi Senate

Mississippi mom on run after her baby found with meth in system; she faces felony child abuse charges

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article