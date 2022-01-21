Dressed to possess? Mississippi authorities looking for pajama-clad pilferer

Published 6:06 am Friday, January 21, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Gulf Coast police are searching for a man who looked like he woke up on the wrong side of the law.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers posted on social media that Pascagoula police are asking for the public’s help in finding a pajama-clad man who is accused of committing petit larceny and credit card fraud.

Police say he stole a wallet out of a buggy.

The white male was last seen wearing a white shirt, pajama pants, black and gray jacket, a maroon and white hat, and NS flip flops.

If you can identify this individual, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips, or by calling 1-877-787-5898.

 

