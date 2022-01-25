Three-car wreck claims lives of 2 Mississippi residents, another victim in hospital ICU

Two people were killed and another person is in a hospital ICU after a three-car wreck Saturday.

On Saturday, January 22, 2022, at approximately 3:20 PM, the Oxford Police Department responded to Highway 7 at Serenity Funeral Home for a multiple vehicle wreck with injuries.

Officers arrived to the scene of a three-vehicle wreck. The driver and occupant of a Honda Civic, Maggie L. Keller (40 of Oxford, Mississippi) and Tyrone L. Jones (42 of Abbeville, Mississippi) were both pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma had life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. The driver is currently in the ICU at the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

The driver and occupant of the third vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, declined medical treatment on scene.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Chief Jeff McCutchen and the Oxford Police Department said they send their thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of Maggie Keller and Tyrone Jones.