Head-on crash on Mississippi county road leaves four injured, including 3 minors

A two-vehicle wreck left four people injured, including three minors, on a Mississippi county road Wednesday night.

Just after 7 p.m., a 2021 GMC Acadia SUV was heading northbound on Oak Ridge Road in Warren County and a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup truck was heading southbound. According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, the vehicles collided nearly head-on near the 300 block of Oak Ridge Road.

Michael Ray Scott, 57, of Warren County, was the driver of the pickup. Scott was the truck’s only occupant, but the SUV was driven by a 16-year-old and occupied by a 12- and 13-year-old.

The driver of the pickup truck and the 12-year-old passenger of the SUV were taken directly to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance. The driver of the SUV was initially transported to Merit Health River Region and then transferred to UMMC. The 13-year-old passenger was taken to Merit Health River Region and remains there.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.