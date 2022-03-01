Mississippi woman arrested after she reportedly shot husband, who is a police officer

A woman has been arrested after she reportedly shot her husband, who is also a Mississippi police officer.

Jackson news sources report that Clinton police have arrested Willa Russell.

Russell was charged with aggravated domestic violence in connection with a domestic-related shooting early Tuesday morning.

News sources report that Russell’s husband, a Jackson police officer, was taken and released from the hospital.

The name of the police officer and the location of the shooting was not released. The couple reportedly lived in Clinton.