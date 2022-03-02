Louisiana sherif’s deputy hospitalized after bull tramples, gores him

Published 10:25 pm Wednesday, March 2, 2022

By The Associated Press

A Louisiana sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being trampled and gored in the leg by a bull.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday as Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Stock Patrol Sgt. Gary Bailey responded to calls from several drivers about a bull on the loose in south Shreveport.

The animal reacted aggressively and attacked Bailey when he tried to capture it, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Bailey was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

Meantime, cowboys from the Panola County, Texas, livestock auction captured the bull. Its owner has decided to have the animal sold at auction due to its aggressive behavior.

