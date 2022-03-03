Gulfport police chief announces retirement, future plans

Published 4:04 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The City of Gulfport will soon begin its search to find another police chief.

Chief Chris Ryle told WLOX-TV on Tuesday that he will retire from the Gulfport Police Department in two months. The chief’s last day is May 1.

“I’ve been doing this for 24-and-a-half years,” the chief told the station. “My family has sacrificed greatly. It’s time for me to focus on them.”

Ryle has accepted a position with the Mississippi Aquarium, where he’ll serve as vice president of Safety and Security.

Mayor Billy Hewes selected Ryle to be the city’s police chief on July 31, 2020. Ryle said the mayor is aware of his decision to retire and they’ll meet next week when he plans to formally thank the mayor for trusting him to lead the department.

Ryle is the third police chief in the area to announce plans to step down this year. Gautier chief Daniel Selover and D’Iberville chief Wayne Payne also turned in their retirement papers.

