Mississippi man arrested after sheriff notified by hospital of possible rape victim

Published 5:12 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested on a rape charge after being notified of a possible victim by the staff at a local hospital.

A release from Adams County Sheriff’s Office states authorities were notified of a potential rape victim at Merit Health Natchez on Friday.

Deputies responded and were able to identify Trevor Nathaniel Posey, age 23, as a suspect.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant and later detained Posey near his home in Plantation Trailer Park. He has been charged with rape with intent to ravish.

ACSO states this investigation continues and if anyone has any additional information, please contact them at 601-442-2752 or Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001.

