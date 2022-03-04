Coronavirus cases keep falling in Mississippi, hitting new 3-month low point

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi continued to drop Friday to a new multi-month low.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 222 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.

The new cases reported on Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 791,208.

MSDH reported 27 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 12,151.

Through Friday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Friday to 307. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since December 1, 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 406 with Friday’s update. It was the lowest level since December 8, 2021.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County