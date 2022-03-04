Coronavirus cases keep falling in Mississippi, hitting new 3-month low point

Published 6:42 pm Friday, March 4, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi continued to drop Friday to a new multi-month low.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 222 new coronavirus cases were found between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.

The new cases reported on Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 791,208.

MSDH reported 27 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 12,151.

Through Friday, 51 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 65 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped Friday to 307. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since December 1, 2021.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 406 with Friday’s update. It was the lowest level since December 8, 2021.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
as of March 3		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of March 3
Adams 7104 141 103 22
Alcorn 9883 149 132 20
Amite 3214 67 58 10
Attala 5240 111 207 38
Benton 2264 49 47 10
Bolivar 9219 177 275 34
Calhoun 4632 70 44 7
Carroll 2555 50 58 12
Chickasaw 5575 95 63 15
Choctaw 2199 33 13 0
Claiborne 2134 46 45 9
Clarke 4205 106 131 32
Clay 4934 97 41 5
Coahoma 6430 120 138 14
Copiah 7098 114 110 15
Covington 7053 109 187 41
De Soto 49887 539 130 27
Forrest 21900 306 370 66
Franklin 1922 38 47 5
George 7118 86 98 9
Greene 3178 56 81 7
Grenada 5491 126 155 32
Hancock 12146 150 146 23
Harrison 53265 647 748 88
Hinds 51938 769 882 141
Holmes 4436 104 133 21
Humphreys 2007 44 39 10
Issaquena 261 9 0 0
Itawamba 7357 143 134 24
Jackson 36743 444 418 47
Jasper 4813 73 46 2
Jefferson 1470 37 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2842 50 15 1
Jones 21101 287 349 47
Kemper 2163 47 50 10
Lafayette 15109 176 202 57
Lamar 17310 160 71 12
Lauderdale 18712 359 499 108
Lawrence 3563 55 28 2
Leake 6373 115 103 17
Lee 26552 293 225 43
Leflore 7291 167 276 60
Lincoln 8255 156 216 45
Lowndes 17459 233 305 69
Madison 23880 319 421 72
Marion 6939 134 172 25
Marshall 9875 172 69 17
Monroe 10949 215 192 55
Montgomery 2946 74 95 15
Neshoba 10560 235 232 61
Newton 5979 96 89 16
Noxubee 2714 48 42 6
Oktibbeha 11056 158 272 40
Panola 10364 167 103 15
Pearl River 14973 268 273 42
Perry 3033 63 43 9
Pike 9483 183 178 44
Pontotoc 10276 139 90 13
Prentiss 8167 103 102 15
Quitman 1559 31 0 0
Rankin 36343 476 511 69
Scott 6478 118 120 19
Sharkey 950 25 48 8
Simpson 6935 145 184 20
Smith 4088 67 80 8
Stone 5383 70 112 14
Sunflower 5737 120 138 21
Tallahatchie 3176 60 50 7
Tate 7271 139 80 19
Tippah 7294 106 119 14
Tishomingo 6103 122 104 28
Tunica 2509 45 20 4
Union 9447 118 133 23
Walthall 3574 78 71 16
Warren 10180 199 177 38
Washington 10226 195 246 44
Wayne 5945 84 106 13
Webster 3374 68 66 14
Wilkinson 1792 46 25 6
Winston 5197 103 136 39
Yalobusha 4052 56 84 22
Yazoo 8000 103 152 20
Total 791,208 12,151 12,594 2,175

Print Article