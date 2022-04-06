Mississippi tax assessor arrested for rape of person over age of 16

Published 5:43 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi tax assessor has been arrested and charged with the rape of a person over the age of 16.

Agents with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office arrested  John Sullivan, 52, the longtime tax assessor for Rankin County.

Sullivan was released from the Rankin County Jail after a $30,000 bond was posted.

Officials with the AG’s office said they would not have any comment on active cases.

