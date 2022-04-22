15-year-old killed after being shot in face by other 15-year-old, Mississippi police report

Police say one 15-year-old is dead and another 15-year-old is in custody after a fatal shooting Friday morning.

Officials report that Christopher Lewis, Jr., died from a gunshot wound to the face at the intersection of Woody Drive and Woodburn Street.

Jackson Police initially took two juveniles into custody. One juvenile — 15-year-old Jaebrion Smith — has since been identified as the primary suspect in the shooting.

The other juvenile has been released into the custody of his guardians, police report.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JPD at 601-960-1234 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).