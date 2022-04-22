Dogs attack girls playing in yard, one sent to Mississippi emergency room for stitches

A girl playing in her own yard was injured when she was suddenly attacked by two dogs Wednesday.

Officials with the Burnsville Police Department report that the attack in Tishomingo County happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Eastport Street.

Two girls were reportedly playing in their yard when two dogs playing frisbee with their owner suddenly crossed into the neighbor’s yard and attacked the girls.

Police say the owner tried to pull the dogs off one of the girls who was taken to the emergency room for stitches after she received injuries to her wrist, neck and leg.

The dogs are reportedly vaccinated and had received rabies shots.

Police say the incident is under investigation and what will happen to the dogs is being determined.