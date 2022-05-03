Mississippi troopers working fatal wreck between motorcycle, log truck. Traffic being rerouted on rural Highway 27.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle and a log truck on Highway 27 in Warren County.

The wreck occurred at Highway 27 near Countryside Road, approximately 1 mile south of the Gibson Road intersection.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey confirmed one fatality, and Sheriff Martin Pace said Warren County deputies are on the scene directing traffic.

“Highway 27 is completely blocked for north- and southbound traffic,” Pace said. “Deputy sheriffs are redirecting traffic through Gibson Road and China Grove Road.”

Motorists are discouraged from traveling in that area, as traffic is backed up for at least 1 mile.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is released by MHP.