Mississippi video blogger wanted as murder suspect in death of man shot 7-10 times arrested in New Orleans

A popular video blogger and former radio talk show host wanted as a murder suspect in Clinton has been arrested in New Orleans.

The Clinton Police Department confirmed that William Ervin Edwards, 55, has been arrested with the help of the US Marshall Service, Louisiana State Police Department, and the New Orleans Police Department.

Edwards, known also as “Polo,” “Napolean” and “Cipher” is wanted in the death of Robert “Bobby” Davis, 45, who was reportedly shot seven to ten times outside a Clinton residence.

The Clinton Police Department say they will begin the extradition process immediately.

Davis was found dead in a Hannah Drive house Sunday evening at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Police said the shooting took place close to the house’s driveway. Davis, who is the leader of an organization that works to steer your away from crime, was reportedly visiting the house when he was shot.

Police say they have not identified a motive in the case, but that the motive was likely domestic-related and not random.

The killing is the city’s first homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information about Edwards’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.