Officials: Two people found dead after multiple houses catch on fire in Mississippi neighborhood

Published 7:10 am Sunday, May 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two people have been found dead after multiple houses in Mississippi Gulf Coast community caught fire.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that two bodies were found in one of the homes in the Jourdon River Shores community in Kiln.

Saturday night, officials closed down portions of Highway 603 because of multiple structure fires in Jourdon River Shores.

According to news reports, at least three houses caught on fire.

The fires, which were under control by midnight, are under investigation.

The identity of the victims had not been released as of Sunday morning.

 

 

