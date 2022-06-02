Mississippi woman dies in head-on collision Wednesday

A Mississippi woman was killed in a head-on collision in Simpson County.

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the collision shortly after 7 a.m. on Highway 149 in Simpson County Wednesday.

Rita M. Ross, 56, of Braxton, died when her 2003 Toyota Highlander, traveling north, crashed into a 2015 Ford F-350 that was traveling south.

Ross received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, MHP said. The driver and passengers in the F-350 were not hurt, troopers said.

Neither driver was wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash. Both juvenile passengers in the F-350 were properly restrained.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.