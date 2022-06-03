Suspect in Amazon warehouse murder shot, killed by police

Police in Tennessee fatally shot a motorist who was a suspect in the killing of a woman outside an Amazon warehouse in Horn Lake, Mississippi, on Friday, authorities said.

Police say officers were conducting a traffic stop of a white Honda in the area of Interstate 40 in east Memphis when shots were fired and a man driving the car was killed. No officers were hurt in the afternoon shooting.

The man who was killed was identified as Corey D. Brewer.

Police said Brewer was a suspect in the shooting death of Ebony Crockett in Horn Lake, Mississippi, located just across the border with Tennessee, south of Memphis.

Memphis media reported that Crockett was an employee at the Amazon warehouse and that Brewer was a former employee there. A Memphis TV station reported that Crockett had a restraining order against Brewer for allegations of stalking and harassment.