Mississippi deputies looking for missing 20-year-old woman

Published 8:26 am Friday, June 24, 2022

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Mississippi officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old woman.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for Akayla Asia Miller.

Miller, 20, is described as being 5 feet, four inches tall and weighs 124 pounds.

She was last seen in Natchez wearing a long dress with blue ribbon and tassels on the bottom of the dress. She wears her hair wrapped in a scarf and covers her arms with sleeves or a wrap for religious reasons.

She may be traveling to Augusta, Georgia, law enforcement officials stated in a news release. She may also have a disability that may impair her judgment, the release states.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or investigator Carla Dunn at 601-442-8333.

