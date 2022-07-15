Dead body found inside vehicle in ditch along rural Mississippi road. Homicide investigation underway.

A homicide investigation has been launched after deputies found a dead man inside a vehicle in a ditch along a rural Mississippi highway.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department reports that deputies responded to a call about the vehicle in a ditch on County Road 1438 around 8:20 Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies found a dead man in the vehicle.

After further investigation, officials believe the death is related to an incident at a residence near where the victim was found.

Investigators are working the case as a homicide.