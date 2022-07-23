2 killed after wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash on Mississippi interstate

A driver going down the wrong way on Interstate 55 caused a crash that killed two people.

Jackson Police report that the crash occurred north of Byram at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Police say a driver, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate, hit multiple vehicles in the incident.

The driver was traveling in the wrong direction.

The driver of another vehicle that was hit was also killed in the crash, police said.

The driver of a City of Jackson vehicle, which was also involved in the wreck, was injured and transported to a local hospital.

Between three and five vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash continues to be under investigation.