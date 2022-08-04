Three arrested after woman robbed, shot at and dragged across parking lot at Mississippi apartment complex

Three people have been arrested after a woman was shot at, robbed and dragged across a Mississippi apartment complex parking lot.

Byram police arrested the three suspects after the victim was robbed at The Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex. The robbery occurred in the apartment complex parking lot on July 24, when two male suspects pointed a gun at the female victim in an attempted carjacking.

The incident included a brief struggle with the men. During the struggle the gun fired, barely missing the victim. The suspects were able to make away with the woman’s purse, as they dragged her across the parking lot.

The suspects left the apartment complex in a white sedan, which was later located by Ridgeland police later that same day.

After an investigation, authorities identified and arrested three suspects within a few days of the robbery.

Dominique T. Robinson, 27; Jodarius D. Robinson, 25; and Marcell C. Martin, 23, have all been arrested and are being held in the Raymond Detention Center.

They face armed robbery, armed carjacking and aggravated assault charges.

Dominique Robinson has also been charged with one count of a convicted felon with a firearm.