Mississippi TV anchors pay homage to Olivia Newton-John by lip-syncing ‘Grease’ song on-air Published 9:45 pm Sunday, August 14, 2022

Two Mississippi television broadcasters honored the death of singer-actress Olivia Newton-John last week with a lip-syncing performance from the film “Grease.”

Newton-John died last week after a battle with cancer.

WDAM weather news anchor Vanessa Pacheco and weather forecaster Ryan Mahan lip-synced live on air Friday morning performing “You’re the One That I Want” from the “Grease” soundtrack.

The video has been viewed 4.4 million times by Sunday night.

The duo mimicked the iconic song and dance number between Sandy Olsson, portrayed on film by Newton-John, and Danny Zuko, portrayed by John Travolta.

“I love the musical and I will forever channel my inner Sandy,” Pacheco wrote on Facebook where she posted the video. “As you can see, Ryan Mahan WDAM also unleashed his inner Danny Zuko!”