Officials: Both drivers in two-vehicle crash on Mississippi highway killed in crash Monday night

Published 10:07 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A two-vehicle crash on a Mississippi highway claimed the lives of both drivers involved in the wreck Monday night.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that two people died in a crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County. The crash occurred sometime before 9:45 p.m.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd reported to WLOX that Jason Clark, 25, and Kurtis Levell Price, 56, both of Jackson County died in the wreck.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

One of the vehicles in the crash, which occurred just south of the George County line, reportedly was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway.

 

 

More News

Famed restauranteur bringing a taste of Italy to Mississippi diners

Officials: Woman dies after officer-involved shooting Monday night

National park in Mississippi to receive major improvements

Authorities looking for suspect who stole catalytic converters from Mississippi Department of Transportation office

Print Article