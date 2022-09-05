Mississippi man arrested after reportedly cashing more than $9,000 in fake checks Published 7:00 am Monday, September 5, 2022

A Mississippi man suspected of cashing more than $9,000 in fake checks has been arrested after a two-day search for his whereabouts.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Joseph Conner, 42, on multiple forgery-uttering felonies for cashing fake checks at banks in and around Hattiesburg.

In May, Conner reportedly cashed three fake checks, one for $2,449.04, one for $3,641.00 and another for $3,341.82.

Police said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.