Officials seek help in finding stolen truck from Mississippi volunteer fire department

Published 6:26 am Monday, September 12, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Investigators are looking for information in connection with a stolen truck from a Mississippi volunteer fire department.

The Alcorn Sheriff’s Department reached for the public’s help in finding the truck stolen from the Union Center Volunteer fire department.

Officials say the truck was stolen in the early morning hours Sunday, Sept. 11.

Officials posted pictures of the truck on social media.

“Please be on the lookout for the truck in these photos. … If you see this vehicle please contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521,” the post said.

