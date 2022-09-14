Mississippi man arrested on rape warrant

Published 5:47 am Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested on a warrant for rape.

On Sept. 1, the Oxford Police Department responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault.

During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that the suspect was Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

A warrant for rape was issued for his arrest.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, Heard was arrested on the warrant and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center. Heard was also served two unrelated warrants from the Union County Sheriff’s Department.

He was given a bond of $50,000 by a Justice Court Judge.

More News

Troopers investigating four fatal crashes on Mississippi highways

Cracker Barrel temporarily closes restaurant because of water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city

Police:Mississippi trucker dies while trying to jump from tractor-trailer with mechanical problems

Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students

Print Article