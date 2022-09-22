Police ask for public’s help locating man who is suspected in motorcycle thefts Published 9:50 am Thursday, September 22, 2022

A suspect in the theft of two motorcycles is being sought after an investigation by the Picayune Police Department identified him as the culprit.

According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, on Sept. 17, a local resident reported two motorcycles had been stolen from a Picayune home on Fifth Street. Officers and investigators collected evidence including surveillance footage of the area and identified David Jackson, 64, of 269 Pea Ridge Rd., as the suspect.

“Picayune Police detectives along with deputies of the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at Jackson’s residence and recovered the two stolen motorcycles and additional evidence related to the investigation,” the release states.

After identifying Jackson as the suspect, the motorcycles were returned to the owner and an arrest warrant was issued for Jackson for the offense of grand larceny.

Jackson is currently at large, so the public is asked to provide any information concerning Jackson’s whereabouts by calling the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, the release states.

“Hard work from our detectives, the partnership with neighboring agencies and video surveillance helped us close this case quickly,” Chief Joe Quave said in the release. “I appreciate the determination from our officers and partnerships with neighboring agencies.”