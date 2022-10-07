Mississippi man faces life in prison after being found guilty in shooting with intent to kill Published 5:47 am Friday, October 7, 2022

A Mississippi man was found guilty on several federal charges at the conclusion of a jury trial that began October 3, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation used a handgun to shoot another tribal member multiple times.

In June of 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Anderson on the charges of assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Hon. Daniel P. Jordan, III., Chief United States District Judge, presided over the trial and scheduled sentencing in the case for January 12, 2023. Anderson faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. He is currently being held in federal custody.

United States Attorney LaMarca commended the work of the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Federal Bureau of Investigation who investigated the case.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kevin J. Payne and Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian K. Burns.