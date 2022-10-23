This Mississippi woman was last seen five days ago. Have you seen her? Published 7:03 am Sunday, October 23, 2022

Mississippi officials are looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen for five days.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 29-year-old black female by the name Chantel McCray.

Chantel has short hair that may be wrapped with a cloth. She has brown eyes and is approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt.

Chantel left driving a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra with a Mississippi License plate of AMB3032.

Chantel is considered to be a high-risk missing person due to medical issues.

She was last seen on Oct. 18 in the Fernwood area of Pike County,

If anyone sees her or knows her whereabouts, please call 911, Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323, or Pike County Crimev Stoppers at 601-869-7141. All help is greatly appreciated.