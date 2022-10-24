Police: Medical issue suspected in fatal crash on busy downtown Mississippi street

Published 9:04 am Monday, October 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police suspect a medical issue contributed to fatal crash in which a driver veered off of a busy downtown street and crashed into a nearby concrete wall.

Natchez Police are investigating an accident Sunday near the Malt Shop on Homochitto Street.

One of the drivers involved in the accident described as an elderly female died of causes unknown at this time, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. Daughtry said the woman died possibly because of a medical issue not related to the accident,

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the 68-year-old female was driving on Homochitto Street toward Orleans Street and veered off of the roadway into a concrete wall on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

She was pronounced dead when authorities arrived at the scene. No identification has been released pending the notification of family members.

 

