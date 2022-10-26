Three sentenced for exploiting elderly victims in Mississippi
Published 6:05 am Wednesday, October 26, 2022
On September 19, 2022, William Joseph Bayes of Hattiesburg, was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), was sentenced to 5 years Non-Adjudicated probation. Bayes will have to pay restitution to his victim’s estate in the amount of $75,500. He was also required to transfer back title of a car to the victim’s estate that he had unlawfully transferred to himself before the victim’s death.
On October 3, 2022, Sheree Daniels of Aberdeen, was sentenced by Monroe County Circuit Judge Michael P. Mills, Jr. to five years in the custody of MDOC, with five years suspended and three years of supervision. Daniels will have to pay restitution in the amount of $2,129.17 to the victim, for whom Daniels was engaged as a home health assistant.
On October 3, 2022, Verneka Watson of Sardis, was sentenced by DeSoto County Circuit Judge Celeste Wilson to five years of Non-Adjudicated probation in the custody of MDOC. Watson will have to pay restitution in the amount of $13,894.85 to her six victims, all residents of Millcreek of Olive Branch, where she served as site manager.
