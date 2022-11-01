Louisiana man dies in Mississippi interstate accident Published 9:26 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an interstate crash that killed a Louisiana man Saturday afternoon.

State troopers say the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Interstate 55 in Pike County.

According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on I-55 when it left the road and collided with a tree in the median.

Weary died at the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.