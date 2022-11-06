Mississippi man face life in prison after being found guilty of assault of federal law enforcement officer Published 6:00 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

Following a three-day trial, a federal jury in Jackson returned a guilty verdict against a Jackson man for assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

De’Vadrick Markevin Booker, 24, was found guilty in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

The evidence at trial showed that on September 8, 2020, an ATF Agent responded to assist Jackson Police Officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the city. As the agent drove down a residential street in the area of the gunfire, Booker emerged and fired several gunshots into the agent’s car.

Booker is scheduled to be sentenced on February 1, 2022, and faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life. A federal district judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica S. Terrill, Kevin J. Payne, and Bert Carraway prosecuted the case.