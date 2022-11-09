Officials identify man whose body was found dismembered behind Mississippi house

Published 9:08 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

Officials have released the identity of the victim whose body was found dismembered near an abandoned Mississippi house.

Officials from the Hinds County Coroner’s office report that Scott Allen Tyler is the name of the white male victim. Tyler was 54 years old.

Tyler’s dismembered body was found in the woods near an abandoned house on Terry Road on Sunday after a dog was reported carrying a severed arm while wandering on the road Saturday.

Officials, at the time, said that the victim’s head was missing.

The case continues to be under investigation. No arrests have been made in the case.

 

