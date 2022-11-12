Mississippi high school playoff scores: Are your teams still in the hunt for a state title?
Published 6:40 am Saturday, November 12, 2022
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Poplarville 49, Newton County 21
HCAA Playoffs – Class 2A Championship
Crossover Prep, Okla. 42, Unity Christian 22
MAIS Playoff – Class 2A – Semifinal
Tunica Academy 66, North Sunflower Aca. 46
Tallulah, La. 52, Newton Co. Aca. 30
Class 3A – Semifinal
Canton Academy 42, Centreville Aca. 8
Central Holmes 33, Greenville Christian 32, OT
Class 4A – Semifinal
Tri-County Aca. 28, Adams Christian 21
Class 5A – Semifinal
Simpson Aca. 13, Copiah Aca. 10
Oak Forest, La. 45, Heritage Academy 33
Class 6A – Semifinal
Jackson Prep 10, Hartfield Academy 7
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 21, Jackson Aca. 6
MHSAA Playoffs – Class 1A – First Round
Bay Springs 64, Sebastopol 0
Biggersville 48, West Tallahatchie 0
Hamilton 24, Resurrection Catholic 3
McEvans 68, Ashland 0
Simmons 54, Smithville 0
South Delta 24, Okolona 6
Taylorsville 50, Vardaman 0
West Lowndes 46, Lumberton 20
Class 2A – Second Round
Charleston 24, Calhoun City 14
Choctaw County 33, LeFlore 0
Eupora 37, J.Z. George 12
Lake 21, East Marion 18
North Side 41, Baldwyn 27
Philadelphia 27, Heidelberg 14
Scott Central 55, Collins 7
Velma Jackson 14, Mize 7
Class 3A – Second Round
Amory 30, North Panola 14
Hazlehurst 32, Jefferson Davis County 13
Kossuth 41, Humphreys 14
Magee 36, Jefferson County 26
Noxubee County 36, Independence 8
Raleigh 30, St. Stanislaus 21
Wesson 33, Tylertown 19
Winona 48, Water Valley 14
Class 4A – Second Round
Caledonia 26, Clarksdale 0
Houston 33, West Lauderdale 24
Itawamba AHS 42, Senatobia 14
Louisville 35, Ripley 0
Mendenhall 29, Columbia 20
Quitman 39, Moss Point 13
Stone 17, North Pike 16, OT
Class 5A – First Round
Callaway 20, Lafayette 14
Gautier 38, Wayne County 21
Neshoba Central 27, Columbus 2
Picayune 24, Laurel 9
Vancleave 41, Hattiesburg 35
Vicksburg 36, Cleveland Central 14
West Jones 38, East Central 0
West Point 55, Holmes County Central 14
Class 6A – First Round
Brandon 42, Hancock 7
Clinton 41, DeSoto Central 14
Madison Central 30, South Panola 21
Oak Grove 28, Biloxi 7
Ocean Springs 49, Northwest Rankin 21
Southaven 38, Starkville 12
Tupelo 42, Lewisburg 0
Warren Central 38, Gulfport 3
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/