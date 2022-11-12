Mississippi man charged with molestation of minor in assault that reportedly happened several years ago Published 5:51 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

A Mississippi man has been charged with molestation in an assault on a minor that reportedly happened several years ago.

Kevin Hilliard, 44 of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

On October 26th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of a sexual assault of a minor that occurred multiple years ago.

Hilliard was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.